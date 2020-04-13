Brockville launches resource hotline

BROCKVILLE – The City of Brockville has launched a dedicated phone line for people looking for community information during the coronavirus pandemic.

The number is 613-341-2282 and is staffed weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Mayor Jason Baker says the hotline went live this morning (Monday). “We want to have one central number where people can call in with their questions or concerns.”

The mayor says too many phone calls were going to police dispatch, tying up resources for police matters.