Health unit revises coronavirus cases downward over clerical error

BROCKVILLE – The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit rolled back its number of coronavirus cases in the region over a “discrepancy” when pulling information from the provincial reporting system.

The number of COVID-19 cases has been adjusted from 191 to 176. The number of deaths has been adjusted too from 15 to 14 (11 in long term care, three in the community).

“There was a discrepancy in the way the data was extracted on the weekend,” the health unit said in a statement on its website Monday. “It was not harmonized with the Ministry of Health reporting. The current information is correct.”

Part of the post initially said there would be no number reporting on the weekends going forward, but that portion of the post was later deleted.

Some 57 per cent of cases are in long term care homes while another 25 per cent are in the community and 18 per cent are health care workers.

Thirteen per cent of the people who contracted the virus in Leeds-Grenville-Lanark have recovered.