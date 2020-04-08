Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday April 8, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, April 8, 2020:

There have been 4,726 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 379 cases (or 8.7 per cent) from the previous day. There are 1,802 people recovered from the virus while 153 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 81,364 of which 691 have pending results.

Canada’s confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 case total is 17,897. The country has 380 COVID-19 related deaths – 43 in British Columbia, 26 in Alberta, three in Saskatchewan, three in Manitoba, 153 in Ontario, 150 in Quebec and two in Newfoundland & Labrador.

The number of cases in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark took its largest single day jump as 28 cases were added to the list Tuesday. Those include one death, bringing the total number of deaths in the region to four. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is 93 as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Ontario has launched a website to match medical workers with employers to staff hospitals, clinics and assessment centers. “If you have medical training, we need you,” Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday. You can find the Health Workforce Matching Portal here.

The observation area next to the the Iroquois Lock has been closed. The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation did it “in keeping with the spirit” of the provincial emergency order and there were “multiple instances of people failing to respect social distancing” and “congregating closely together.”

Cruise ships along the St. Lawrence River have restrictions. The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation says, under Transport Canada rules, cruise ships carrying more than 12 passengers are not allowed – until at least the end of June.

The Canadian Football League has postponed the upcoming season until the beginning of July, namely because a lot of the football games are played in cities where events are not being permitted until the end of June. The original start date was June 11.

The Kemptville Farmers’ Market annual spring vendor meeting, originally scheduled for April 15, is cancelled. The market board will be sending out a survey this weekend to see how it can serve the public this summer.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.