Emergency payment to Victim Services of Leeds and Grenville

BROCKVILLE – The provincial government has given an emergency payment to Victim Services of Leeds-Grenville to address a spike in domestic violence.

Local MPP Steve Clark announced Wednesday that the organization will be getting $50,500.

There has been a surge locally of domestic violence reported by victim services organizations as people are cooped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money will be used by front line staff to get victims access to programs, hotel stays, transportation and meals when they are removed from a violent and dangerous situation.

It’s part of a $2.7 million provincial package for crisis organizations, Aboriginal organizations and those in rural areas.