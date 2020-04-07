Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday April 7, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, April 7, 2020:

There have been 4,347 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 309 cases (or 7.7 per cent) from the previous day. There are 1,624 people recovered from the virus while 132 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 78,796 of which 329 have pending results.

Canada’s confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 case total is 16,687. The country has 323 COVID-19 related deaths – 39 in British Columbia, 24 in Alberta, three in Saskatchewan, two in Manitoba, 132 in Ontario, 121 in Quebec and two in Newfoundland & Labrador.

A third person in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark has died from COVID-19, the health unit said Monday. In it’s report, the health unit says the latest death is long term care related, like the other two. There were another four cases reported yesterday which brings the total number of positive cases to 65.

Another safeguard for police, firefighters and paramedics responding to calls. The provincial government will now allow emergency responders to immediately know if they’re coming in contact with a person who’s been COVID-19 positive. The information will be limited to the person’s name, address, birth date and whether they’ve had a positive test result.

The province is helping parents while schools and child care centers are closed. There will be a one-time payment of $200 per child ages 0-12 and $250 per child with special needs from ages 0-21. People who signed up for payments for child care during the teacher strikes won’t have to sign up again. If not, you can fill out the application here.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, says wearing non-medical masks is a way for people who are not showing symptoms to prevent spreading the virus. That’s a change from Tam’s previous advice. She says there’s increasing evidence people with the virus can spread it without knowing they’re sick.

A Via Rail worker who worked on trains travelling through Cornwall and Brockville has tested positive for coronavirus. The railway says the worker wasn’t symptomatic when working on the Quebec City to Windsor line in mid-March, but fell ill after they got home. Passengers who travelled on trains 61, 64, 643 and 68 on March 14 and 15 are being notified.

As a nod to the trucking industry, ONRoutes along the 400 series of highways, including Highway 401, will be giving free medium coffees or beverages on Wednesday (April 8).

While the Canada-U.S. border has been shut to non-essential traffic, some border points, east of Cornwall, are actually going to completely closed at night. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Area Port of Champlain says it’s closing the checkpoints at Rouses Point and Overton Corners (near the NY-VT border), Mooers, Trout River (north of Malone) and Fort Covington (Dundee, Que.) nightly from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m.

3M will continue sending N95 masks to Canada under an agreement with the White House to import product from China. The company says the deal will allow for supply to meet the massive demand for masks in the U.S. while still fulfilling orders from Canada and Latin America.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care as he struggled with COVID-19. He’s not on a ventilator and is conscious after his symptoms worsened over the weekend.

