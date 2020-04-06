Train derailment in Cardinal; County Road 2 closed

CARDINAL – A section of County Road 2 in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal is closed after a freight train derailment.

The United Counties of Leeds-Grenville says County Road 2 was closed at Bridge Street in Cardinal just before 2 p.m. and is not expected to open until 6 p.m. tonight (Monday).

County roads workers and detour signage is in place.

Information on the train derailment itself was not immediately available.

The train track is a supply route for Ingredion Canada.