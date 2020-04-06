Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday April 6, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, April 6, 2020:

There have been 4,038 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 408 cases (or 11 per cent) from the previous day. There are 1,449 people recovered from the virus while 119 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 75,046 of which 981 have pending results.

Canada’s confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 case total is 15,512. The country has 280 COVID-19 related deaths – 38 in British Columbia, 23 in Alberta, three in Saskatchewan, two in Manitoba, 119 in Ontario, 94 in Quebec and one in Newfoundland & Labrador.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added another half dozen positive COVID-19 cases to its records on Sunday. That brings the number of cases in the region to 61.

Seasonal trailer parks and campgrounds are not essential businesses and were required to close Saturday night. In a letter to municipal councils, local MPP and Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark says some may have opened early to house snowbirds who made an abrupt return to Canada during the pandemic. The only exception is Ontario residents whose only residence is a seasonal trailer park or campground.

Clark also announced $1.55 million for the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville as part of the $148 million Ontario Social Services Relief Fund. The county will be divvying up to money to places like shelters, food banks and non-profits to help the most vulnerable population.

Another resident has died at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon – seen as possibly the worst outbreak in the country – bringing the number of deaths at the senior’s residence to 23. A wife of a resident also died.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is offering army reservists a chance to work full time to provide support for communities during the pandemic. There are roughly 25,000 reservists in the country who normally serve one day a week and one weekend a month.

A case of road rage tied to COVID-19. A Quebec man is expected to be charged with armed assault with a vehicle. He is accused of hitting a security guard with his car after he was told only one person per vehicle was allowed in the Walmart in Sherbrooke. The guard is in critical condition with a head injury.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been hospitalized because he still has symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive. He still remains in charge.

In a rare address to the Commonwealth, Queen Elizabeth urged people to remain united in battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food from the Upper Canada District School Board’s school nutrition programs is being given to area food banks to help families through the COVID-19 crisis. The food includes cheese, yogurt, cereal bars, bread and others with the stipulation that food banks will make sure it goes to families with school-aged children. The South Grenville Food Bank, Operation Harvest Sharing in Brockville and the Gananoque Food Bank are among the recipients.

