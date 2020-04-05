Another handful of positive COVID-19 cases in region

BROCKVILLE – There’s another handful of coronavirus cases in the region.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reported six new cases today (Sunday) of COVID-19 in the tri-county area.

That brings the total to 61 cases in the region.

Not all of the cases have been documented with the Ontario government.

Based on provincial data collected as of Saturday (April 4), which had 47 of the tri-county cases on file, 20 of those people have recovered and two have died.