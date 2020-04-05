Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday April 5, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, April 5, 2020:

There have been 3,630 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 375 cases (or 11.5 per cent) from the previous day. There are 1,219 people recovered from the virus while 94 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 71,338 of which 1,336 have pending results.

Canada’s confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 case total is 13,904. The country has 231 COVID-19 related deaths – 38 in British Columbia, 18 in Alberta, three in Saskatchewan, two in Manitoba, 94 in Ontario, 75 in Quebec and one in Newfoundland & Labrador.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added another three cases to its list of positives for COVID-19. That now makes 55 cases in the region. Nine people have recovered and two have died.

There’s an outbreak of a respiratory illness at an Athens long term care home. Three residents at Maple View Lodge have become under the weather in the last two days. They are being isolated, families notified, and are being tested for COVID-19. Enhanced monitoring is taking place for staff and the rest of the residents. An “outbreak” is declared when three cases show up within 48 hours, regardless of lab confirmation.

The health unit is dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks at two retirement homes in Smiths Falls. Van Horne on Van Horne Avenue and Willowdale on Armstrong Drive are both operated by Chartwell. One staff member has tested positive for the virus and is isolating at home.

There will be special meaning behind the ringing of church bells in Westport at noon today (Sunday). Mayor Robin Jones has asked residents to keep front line workers in their thoughts and prayers. The practice will continue each and every Sunday for the foreseeable future.

The House of Lazarus in North Dundas has seen use of its food bank jump 30 per cent in the last two weeks of March. The HOL Operation Backpack, which gives food to at-risk students every Friday during the school year, is continuing. It’s now a pickup program at the HOL office in M ountain or the South Dundas Municipal Center in Morrisburg on Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Premier Doug Ford sent out another emergency alert to cell phones, TV and radio stations Saturday afternoon urging people to stay in their homes. He says only essential workers should be leaving their homes. The only trips for others should be groceries and necessities of life.

Canada’s Chief Medical Officer says people shouldn’t be concerned about covering their face during the pandemic. Dr. Theresa Tam says that should only be the case if people can’t keep outside two meters (six feet) from other people in public.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will be speaking with U.S. President Donald Trump over a U.S. ordered ban on exports of COVID-19 supplies, mostly the N-95 masks. Trudeau says he’s not looking any any retaliatory action.

Warm weather and pollution-free days are proving to be too tempting for Italians. After almost a month in lockdown in Italy, thousands of locals tried to slip outdoors and get some fresh air – and ended up getting tickets.

Another celebrity has tested positive. It’s American singer-songwriter Christopher Cross, who says the illness is possibly the worst he’s ever had.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.