Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday April 4, 2020

There have been 3,255 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 462 cases (or 16.5 per cent) from the previous day. There are 1,023 people recovered from the virus while 67 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 66,753 of which 1,245 have pending results.

Canada’s confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 case total is 12,537. The country has 187 COVID-19 related deaths – 35 in British Columbia, 18 in Alberta, three in Saskatchewan, two in Manitoba, 67 in Ontario, 61 in Quebec and one in Newfoundland & Labrador.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark reported 12 more COVID-19 positive cases. That brings the total number of cases to 52. The local health unit is also dealing with an outreak at a third long term care home – Lanark Lifestyles in Perth – where a staff member tested positive for the virus.

With a nice weekend in store weather-wide, the City of Brockville is reminding you that all city parks and outdoor recreational facilities are closed. Gatherings of five or more people are prohibited under the provincial order, the city said.

Under its emergency declaration, the Village of Westport has closed its town hall to the public until April 30. You can still contact staff at 613-273-2191. The use of garbage bag tags or bags bought from the municipality is also suspended until April 30. The four bag limit remains in effect.

The United Counties of Leeds-Grenville says two child care centers exclusively for children of essential and critical workers are being set up. The one in Kemptville by the Kemptville Family Resource Center is already running and the center in Brockville by Kampus Kids Early Learning Center should be opening Sunday (April 5). Child care will be paid for by the Ontario government for children under age 12 and will be available every day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A new revised list of essential services that can stay open during the pandemic will go into effect tonight at 11:59 p.m. (Saturday). The move came after health officials said, based on models, that 3,000 to 15,000 Ontarians will die from coronavirus even with preventative measures in place. More here.

In order to take pressure of health units fighting the virus, the Ontario government has launched a portal where people can pick up their COVID-19 test results online.

