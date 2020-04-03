Premier orders more businesses closed Saturday night

TORONTO – As public health officials have outline a stark death projection for COVID-19, Ontario Premier Doug Ford has ordered more businesses to close by 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

The government released a new list of what can stay open, also known as essential services. You can find that list of 44 services by clicking here.

The closures include all industrial construction except for essential projects.

Based on their projection, health officials estimate between 3,000 and 15,000 Ontarians will die over the life of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s even with taking measures like physical distancing and isolation.

If no measures were taken, the number would be closer to 100,000.

As of Friday, there have been 3,255 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 67 people have died.