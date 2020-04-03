Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday April 3, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, April 3, 2020:

There have been 2,793 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 401 cases (or 16.8 per cent) from the previous day. There are 831 people recovered from the virus while 53 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 62,733 of which 2,052 have pending results.

Canada’s confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 case total is 10,132. The country has 127 COVID-19 related deaths – 25 in British Columbia, 11 in Alberta, three in Saskatchewan, one in Manitoba, 53 in Ontario, 33 in Quebec and one in Newfoundland & Labrador.

Another outbreak at a long term care home, again in Lanark County. The local health unit says one staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 at Stoneridge Manor in Carleton Place. The staffer is self-isolating at home. There’s already an outbreak at Almonte Country Haven in Mississippi Mills.

The number of cases in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark jumped by another five cases on Thursday to 40. The new cases are two health care workers and three members of the community.

Being sheltered in your own home or working on the front line during the pandemic can present its own set of challenges. The Ontario government announced Thursday it is putting $12 million into online mental health supports. There’s also $2.6 million to hire psychologists and mental health workers specifically for the O.P.P.

The Upper Canada District School Board is using four schools as emergency child care centers to fill the need for children of front line health care and essential workers. They are Chesterville Public School, Commonwealth Public School in Brockville, Pleasant Corners Public School in Vankleek Hill and South Branch Elementary School in Kemptville.

The Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce is holding a webinar for business members this week to help them sort through all federal programs like the wage subsidy.

Westport has declared a state of emergency, giving the municipality more powers to protect the health and safety of its residents. Mayor Robin Jones says “to date, the community members have been 99 per cent compliant with all of the orders made by the provincial government after declaring its emergency.” But Jones is troubled by a “noticeable change” of outliers coming into town and shopping in stores instead of staying at home.

