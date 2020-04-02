Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday April 2, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, April 2, 2020:

There have been 2,392 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 426 cases (or 21.7 per cent) from the previous day. There are 689 people recovered from the virus while 37 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 57,874 of which 3,135 have pending results.

After the above stats were released, a Peterborough area health unit announced two more deaths at a nursing home. With 14 residents and a spouse of one resident at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygon now dead, the health unit there is calling it the largest COVID-19 outbreak in Ontario.

Canada’s confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 case total is 9,613. The country has 109 COVID-19 related deaths – 25 in British Columbia, nine in Alberta, three in Saskatchewan, one in Manitoba, 37 in Ontario, 33 in Quebec and one in Newfoundland & Labrador.

The counties of Leeds, Grenville and Lanark now have 35 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus. On Wednesday afternoon, the health unit reported six new cases from the previous day and the previously reported deaths of two older people.

The provincial government has launched a $50 million Ontario Together Fund to help businesses retool to provide personal protective equipment like gowns, masks, ventilators and face shields. It will be a one-time payment to businesses to retool.

In the Northern New York, there are now 274 COVID-19 cases, including 37 in St. Lawrence County. Those 37 include a cluster of 14 positive cases in Massena and another cluster of eight in Potsdam, according to stats compiled by North Country Public Radio.

The Upper Canada District School Board is surveying families, trying to determine which ones in the region don’t have the internet or computers available at home. The province is rolling out the second phase of Learn at Home curriculum with schools out until at least May 4.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.