Two die from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark region

BROCKVILLE – Two people have died in the region after contracting novel coronavirus.

A man and a woman, both with underlying health problems, succumbed to the disease, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit announced Tuesday night.

The man was part of the outbreak of cases at Almonte Country Haven nursing home in Mississippi Mills while the woman was living at home. The woman died at Queensway Carleton Hospital.

“The home wishes to extend their condolences to the family of this gentleman,” Almonte Country Haven administrator Carolyn DellaForesta said in a statement Tuesday night.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the two people who passed away as well as to the staff of Almonte Country Haven,” Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paula Stewart added.

As of 2:30 p.m. today (March 31), there were 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 – nine more than on Monday. Of the latest cases, three are health care workers, another is hospitalized and the remaining five are self-isolating at home.