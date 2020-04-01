Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, April 1, 2020:

There have been 1,966 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario. Recovered from the virus: 534. Deaths from the virus: 33. There are now 13 confirmed cases in the United Counties of SD&G and Prescott-Russell. The number of Ontario people tested is 51,629 of which 4,280 have pending results.

Canada’s confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 case total is 8,548. The country has 96 COVID-19 related deaths – 19 in British Columbia, nine in Alberta, two in Saskatchewan, one in Manitoba, 33 in Ontario, 31 in Quebec and one in Newfoundland & Labrador.

In Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, two “older people” have died from the coronavirus. A man was part of an outbreak at a nursing home in Mississippi Mills. A woman, living at home, died at an Ottawa hospital. More on this story here.

Students will be doing more learning from home until the beginning of May. The province extended the closure of schools through May 4 for students and rolled out its next phase of virtual learning. Read that story here.

While extending the emergency order, the Ontario government has also added a new emergency order, closing all outdoor recreational amenities.

Jail guards at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Center refused to work the morning shift on Tuesday because of a lack of COVID-19 screening, the Ontario Public Service Employees Union says.

Toronto has banned all city-led events through the end of June to combat COVID-19 spread. That includes the Pride festival.

While underscoring to his community that the coronavirus must be taken seriously, South Dundas Mayor Steven Byvelds also gave a nod to local volunteers. “Just this weekend, I observed a young person delivering food to a couple who had returned from abroad and were self-isolating,” Byvelds wrote in a Monday update to constituents.

