Two found dead in Richards Street home

BROCKVILLE – Police released more details Wednesday afternoon after two people were found dead in a city home this morning.

Police were called early this morning to do a welfare check on a person at the home on Richards Street.

Officers had to break into the building where they found a man and a woman both dead.

Police say the victims are a 44-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, who were in a domestic relationship.

The crime is being treated as a homicide and a subsequent suicide.

A “young child” was also found in the home and was unharmed.

“The Brockville Police (Service) are working closely with families and would ask that their privacy be respected at this time,” the force said in a news release.

The police force’s criminal investigations branch is still on scene as of 4 p.m.