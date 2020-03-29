COVID-19 outbreak in Lanark County nursing home; regional cases jump by 13

BROCKVILLE – The regional health unit is managing an outbreak of COVID-19 at a nursing home in Lanark County, it reported Sunday night.

There are three residents and one staff member at Almonte Country Haven in Mississippi Mills who have tested positive for the virus. According to its website, the facility has 82 beds in private and semi-private rooms.

Infection control measures have been put in place and the rest of the staff at the nursing home are wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) at all times and have been told to self-monitor and self-isolate at home when not working.

The number of positive cases in the counties of Leeds, Grenville and Lanark took a sizable jump from two cases as of Saturday morning to 15 cases on Sunday at noon. Three of the cases have required hospitalization.

Here is the breakdown of all the cases:

Three (3) long term care residents

One (1) long term care staff member

Eight (8) people isolating at home

Three (3) people in hospital

“The increase in cases is not surprising for several reasons. The risk is higher in the United States now and more people returning are testing positive. The Assessment Centers are increasing access to both assessment and testing, and hospital labs in Ottawa and Kingston are now able to process the tests of people in our area with results back in one to two days,” the health unit said.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says this underscores the need for social distancing and abiding by the mandatory 14 day quarantine if you’ve returned from the United States after 11:59 p.m. on March 25.

For any questions, call the LGL District Health Unit at 1-800-660-5853 extension 2499 between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day.