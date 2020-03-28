Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday, March 28, 2020
Here is the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, March 28, 2020:
- There have been 993 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario. Eight of those have recovered. Eighteen have died. The positive total includes four confirmed cases in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit’s jurisdiction – all in Prescott-Russell. The number of Ontario people tested is 41,032; 29,967 were negative and test results are pending for 10,074.
- Canada’s confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 case total is 4,689. The country has 53 COVID-19 related deaths – 14 in British Columbia, two in Alberta, one in Manitoba, 18 in Ontario and 18 in Quebec.
- A COVID-19 testing center has been set up in Brockville at the Memorial Center on Magedoma Boulevard. It will run every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are only taking by referral from your doctor or the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit.
- The City of Brockville and the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville have a full fire ban in effect to protect fire resources during the pandemic. The ban covers all types of fires, including cooking fires.
- Brockville Transit will continue its “yellow” evening route on Monday (March 30). It will run every half hour started at 6:45 a.m. and then every hour from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Blue, red and green routes are still not running.
- Brockville City Council has suspended all meetings except council meetings until further notice. The next council meeting is April 14.
- Three will be no recycling pickup in Brockville the next two weeks (March 30 to April 3 and April 6 to April 11) to limit workers potentially coming in contact with coronavirus. Garbage collection will continue.
- The federal government will be providing a 75 percent wage subsidy for small and medium sized businesses retroactive to March 15, allowing them to meet payroll. GST/HST payments are being deferred until June. There’s also $25 billion to financial institutions to provide interest-free loans to small business, plus $40 billion in loans through Export Development Canada and the Business Development Bank.
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has completed his 14 day isolation period after his wife tested positive for COVID-19 after a UK business trip. Trudeau says he will keep staying in isolation, partly because his doctors recommended it and he wants to set an example.
- The Conservative Party of Canada suspended its leadership race. The party will re-evaluate its decision in May.
- The Bank of Canada has cut the key interest rate half a percentage point to 0.25 per cent in order to support the Canadian economy and financial system. It’s the second unscheduled rate cut this month.
- The City of Montreal has declared a state of emergency. It will give the city more power to spend money and give authority to police and firefighters to enforce public health laws.
- In Northern New York, a third case of coronavirus is confirmed in Franklin County. Three police officers in Malone are in quarantine after one was potentially exposed to a person infected with the virus. The police chief told NNY360 that all three were showing symptoms of COVID-19.
