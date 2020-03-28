Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday, March 28, 2020

Here is the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, March 28, 2020:

There have been 993 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario. Eight of those have recovered. Eighteen have died. The positive total includes four confirmed cases in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit’s jurisdiction – all in Prescott-Russell. The number of Ontario people tested is 41,032; 29,967 were negative and test results are pending for 10,074.

Canada’s confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 case total is 4,689. The country has 53 COVID-19 related deaths – 14 in British Columbia, two in Alberta, one in Manitoba, 18 in Ontario and 18 in Quebec.

A COVID-19 testing center has been set up in Brockville at the Memorial Center on Magedoma Boulevard. It will run every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are only taking by referral from your doctor or the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit.

The City of Brockville and the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville have a full fire ban in effect to protect fire resources during the pandemic. The ban covers all types of fires, including cooking fires.

Brockville Transit will continue its “yellow” evening route on Monday (March 30). It will run every half hour started at 6:45 a.m. and then every hour from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Blue, red and green routes are still not running.

Brockville City Council has suspended all meetings except council meetings until further notice. The next council meeting is April 14.

Three will be no recycling pickup in Brockville the next two weeks (March 30 to April 3 and April 6 to April 11) to limit workers potentially coming in contact with coronavirus. Garbage collection will continue.

The federal government will be providing a 75 percent wage subsidy for small and medium sized businesses retroactive to March 15, allowing them to meet payroll. GST/HST payments are being deferred until June. There’s also $25 billion to financial institutions to provide interest-free loans to small business, plus $40 billion in loans through Export Development Canada and the Business Development Bank.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has completed his 14 day isolation period after his wife tested positive for COVID-19 after a UK business trip. Trudeau says he will keep staying in isolation, partly because his doctors recommended it and he wants to set an example.

The Conservative Party of Canada suspended its leadership race. The party will re-evaluate its decision in May.

The Bank of Canada has cut the key interest rate half a percentage point to 0.25 per cent in order to support the Canadian economy and financial system. It’s the second unscheduled rate cut this month.

The City of Montreal has declared a state of emergency. It will give the city more power to spend money and give authority to police and firefighters to enforce public health laws.

In Northern New York, a third case of coronavirus is confirmed in Franklin County. Three police officers in Malone are in quarantine after one was potentially exposed to a person infected with the virus. The police chief told NNY360 that all three were showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.