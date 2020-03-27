Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday, March 27, 2020

Here is the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, March 27, 2020:

There have been 858 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario. Eight of those have recovered. Fifteen people have died. The positive total includes four confirmed cases in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit’s jurisdiction – all in Prescott-Russell. The number of Ontario people tested is 38,550; 26,727 were negative and test results are pending for 10,965.

Canada’s confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 case total is 4,043. The country has 39 COVID-19 related deaths – 14 in British Columbia, two in Alberta, 15 in Ontario and eight in Quebec.

Leeds-Grenville and Lanark recorded its first positive case Thursday. A woman in her 70s with a history of travel to the states is in self-isolation at home. Her symptoms are described as “moderate.”

The five eastern counties and the City of Cornwall have collectively declared states of emergency. The City of Cornwall, the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry and the United Counties of Prescott-Russell announced the joint declaration during a news conference Thursday.

St. Lawrence College has donated three ventilators it bought last year to area hospitals. One is going to the Cornwall hospital. The other two are going to Kingston. Also going to hospitals in Brockville and Cornwall are 20 boxes of gloves, 6,000 masks and hand sanitizer. The supplies are from the college’s nursing program.

The Ontario government is allowing businesses to defer their Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) premiums for six months without interest penalty. The deferment until Aug. 31 will amount to about $1,760 per business for 275,000 Ontario businesses.

Premier Doug Ford slammed price gougers and says the government will go after them. He even called out a Toronto store for selling Lysol wipes for $30 a package. The company has since apologized, calling it a mistake and is offering a refund to customers.

The federal government is asking banks and credit card companies to lower interest rates to help struggling Canadian families.

The United States surpassed China for the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the world. The U.S. now has more than 85,500 cases and more than 1,280 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.