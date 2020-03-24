Nine excessive speeders nabbed on Highway 401

BROCKVILLE – While the highway may be less congested as people self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic, that hasn’t stopped O.P.P. from nabbing drivers who think it’s a free-for-all on the freeway.

Leeds County O.P.P. say they caught nine drivers between Friday and Sunday for excessive speeding on Highway 401 between Brockville and Gananoque.

The speeds ranged from 152 to 174 kilometers an hour in the posted 100 zone.

The drivers, ages 19 to 39, were from various parts of Ontario and Quebec as well as one driver from Prince Edward Island.

All of them were charged with street racing under the Highway Traffic Act, which carries an automatic licence suspension and vehicle impounding for seven days. They also have a court date where further sanctions will be considered.