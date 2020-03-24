Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Here is the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, March 24, 2020:

There have been 503 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario. Eight of those have been resolved. Six people have died. The positive total includes four confirmed cases in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit’s jurisdiction – all in Prescott-Russell. The number of Ontario people tested is 28,506; 19,586 were negative and test results are pending for 8,417.

Canada’s confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 case total is 1,474. The country has 20 COVID-19 related deaths – 10 in British Columbia, one in Alberta, five in Ontario and four in Quebec.

The opening for the Brockville Railway Tunnel has been postponed indefinitely.

The Town of Prescott and the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands have both declared states of emergency. It’s meant to allow the municipal government more power to protect the health and safety of the community.

The United Way of Leeds and Grenville has launched an emergency fund to help five sectors of the population: senior, basic needs, community services, mental health support and volunteer support. The Local Love in a Global Crisis fund is accessible here or by calling Executive Director Trish Buote at 613-246-1927.

Brockville police say, with no law, their hands are tied when it comes to people not following Premier Doug Ford’s urge for people to self-isolate. The problem played out in a Brockville Walmart parking lot Saturday night where Canadians coming back from the U.S. camped for the night and some visited local stores, much to the objection of some local politicians.

What effect is COVID-19 having on the regional economy? The St. Lawrence Corridor Economic Development Commission has launched an online study to look into that. It’s gathering “evidence-based facts” from businesses in the region. You can find that survey here. Members of the corridor are Augusta, Brockville, Edwardsburgh-Cardinal, Elizabethtown-Kitley, Front of Yonge, Leeds and the Thousand Islands and Prescott.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.