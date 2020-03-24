Hydro One electricity moves to off-peak rate for next 45 days

TORONTO – Customers on Hydro One in Leeds-Grenville will be getting some relief on their electricity bills over the next six weeks as more people stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier Doug Ford and Energy Minister Greg Rickford announced Tuesday afternoon that Hydro One will move from its time-of-use metric to the off-peak rates around the clock.

It will apply to homes, businesses and farms.

The rate of 10.1 cents per kilowatt hour will continue 24 hours a day for the next 45 days.

Rickford says customers don’t need to take any action – the adjustment will automatically show up on their bills.

The Twitter account for Rideau St. Lawrence Distribution Inc., which serves 6,000 customers in South Dundas, Edwardsburgh-Cardinal, Prescott and Westport, also tweeted “COVID-19: Time-of-Use rates suspended for 45 Days.”

President and CEO John Walsh told Newswatch all households, farms and small businesses that pay time-of-use electricity rates will be charged off-peak rates.