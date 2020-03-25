Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Here is the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, March 25, 2020:

There have been 588 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario. Eight of those have recovered. Eight people have died. The positive total includes four confirmed cases in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit’s jurisdiction – all in Prescott-Russell. The number of Ontario people tested is 32,457; 21,795 were negative and test results are pending for 10,074.

Canada’s confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 case total is 2,176. The country has 25 COVID-19 related deaths – 13 in British Columbia, one in Alberta, seven in Ontario and four in Quebec.

Leeds-Grenville Warden Pat Sayeau is underscoring the social distancing message. The warden was part of the county’s Municipal Emergency Control Group meeting on Monday. There have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Leeds-Grenville. CAO Andy Brown says critical services continue to be maintained.

With people all but confined to doing grocery store errands, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit set out a list of tips Tuesday about safe shopping. Those tips included cleaning the handle of your shopping cart and keep a two arms-length from other shoppers.

Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township has deferred tax and utility bills. The interim tax bill has been pushed back 60 days to May 19. Lansdowne waterworks bills are also 60 days deferred to June 1. The township has also waived the need for waste labels until May 31. There’s still a four bag limit.

People stuck at home in Ontario will be getting some relief on their Hydro One bill. The province is suspending time-of-use pricing and all electricity under Hydro One will be the off-peak rate of 10.1 cents per kilowatt hour for the next 45 days. Read that story here.

The coronavirus is taking its toll on the airlines. WestJet is temporarily laying off 7,000 employees or half its workforce. Bombardier is suspending all non-essential work including aircraft and rail production activities in Ontario and Quebec.

Parks Canada has restricted vehicle access to national parks and historic sites. That means all visitor parking facilities are also closed until further notice. The restrictions went into effect at midnight this morning.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.