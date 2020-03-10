Job market ‘conservative’ heading into summer: ManpowerGroup

BROCKVILLE – The city job market is expected to be “conservative” heading into the summer, according to the latest Employment Outlook Survey from ManpowerGroup.

The staffing agency says the overall employment outlook for April through June will be 10 per cent. That’s slightly above the national average of 9 per cent.

The local net outlook is the same as the last three months and up 8 per cent from April to June in 2019.

A ManspowerGroup Canada spokesman believes many companies are keep their hiring plans “modest, partly due to persistent skills shortages.”

The survey doesn’t factor any business decision based on the novel coronavirus. It was conducted in January before COVID-19 became a global phenomenon.