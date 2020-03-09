Man dies in Athens area house fire

ATHENS – A man in his 50s is dead after a house fire this morning (Monday).

Provincial police and Athens firefighters were called just before 6 a.m. to a home on Slack Road, about 10 kilometers southwest of Athens on the north shore of Charleston Lake.

One person was able to escape unhurt but 54-year-old Gregory McKay was found dead inside the home after firefighters put out the fire.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified while the regional coroner and the Leeds County O.P.P. Crime Unit investigates.