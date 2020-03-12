St. Lawrence College stops business travel, cancels events in response to COVID-19

KINGSTON – St. Lawrence College says it’s cancelling or postponing all on-campus and off-campus events over the next month in response to the novel coronavirus.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, SLC says events through April 10 are affected and certain contracted bookings are “being assessed on a case-by-case basis.”

The college is also not taking any new bookings.

SLC has also stopped all business-related travel within Ontario and Canada for staff and students and limiting inter-campus travel between Kingston, Brockville and Cornwall.

While some workers will be heading away for March Break, the college says employees should monitor and follow government guidelines and travel advisories.

“Our goal is to do our part in reducing the possibility of exposure to or spread of the virus and we trust our community partners and external contacts will understand these preventative measures,” the college said in a statement.

The college is also bringing in extra cleaning staff and it will include possible closure of campus washrooms “for increased thorough cleanings.”