Time to spring ahead: Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday

BROCKVILLE – This weekend may be a little rough for some, as we lose an hour of sleep.

Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020 in many areas of Canada and here in Leeds-Grenville.

Make sure to turn your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed tonight (Saturday) as we ‘spring ahead.’

Many fire departments say it’s also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke alarms.

As for spring’s arrival, that will happen on Thursday, March 19 at 11:50 p.m.