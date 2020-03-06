Driver in Front of Yonge had no insurance or valid licence, police say
MALLORYTOWN – A driver from Kingston is facing multiple charges after Leeds County O.P.P. pulled over a speeding vehicle late Sunday night (March 1).
Police say an officer saw the car speeding down County Road 5 around 11 p.m. and stopped it.
The 23-year-old driver was charged with driving while having a suspended driver’s licence, driving with no valid permit, speeding and driving with no insurance.
He will appear in a Brockville court next month.
