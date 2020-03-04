Clark criticizes pace of IJC Plan 2014 review

BROCKVILLE – While he’s pleased the International Joint Commission will review Plan 2014, local MPP Steve Clark is still “disappointed” about how long it’s taken to get to this point.

“I’m pleased that the IJC is finally acting on a request I made to them in writing almost nine months ago following last spring’s devastating flooding on the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario,” Clark said.

The MPP. representing a number of river shore communities. says the IJC needs to “act with more urgency” on its review before more spring flooding this year.

Clark wrote to the IJC in June last year calling for the international governing body to modify the water management plan.

According to Clark, he has yet to hear back.

Meantime, the United Shoreline Ontario continues its fight on behalf of stakeholders.

Last week, it released a survey of 700 respondents showing the average loss from the two floods in 2017 and 2019 is $140,000 per Canadian home.