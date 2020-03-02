Woman tries to deposit six-figure cheque; faces identity theft charges

PRESCOTT – A woman from Mississauga is facing a number of identity theft related charges after a town bank received a six-figure cheque.

Grenville County O.P.P. say it happened on Friday, Feb. 21, when an individual tried to deposit a cheque “amounting to under $300,000.”

Police arrested the suspect nearby.

Deborah Demoskoff, 47, of Mississauga is charged with identity theft, using a forged document, impersonation, possession of someone else’s identity and fraud.

She will appear in a Brockville court March 20.