Brockville landscaper’s truck stolen; plow still missing

BROCKVILLE – The truck has been recovered but police are still searching for the plow attachment after a truck for a local landscaping company was swiped early Monday morning.

The snowplow pickup from Blade Runner Landscaping and Lawn Care Maintenance was stolen at St. Lawrence College around 4 a.m.

The truck was recovered by police around 2:30 p.m. with the arrest of a 23-year-old man on Bartholomew Street. He’s in custody awaiting charges.

“The plow for the truck is still outstanding,” police said. They are asking anyone who sees it to call them.