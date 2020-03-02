Brockville landscaper’s truck stolen; plow still missing
BROCKVILLE – The truck has been recovered but police are still searching for the plow attachment after a truck for a local landscaping company was swiped early Monday morning.
The snowplow pickup from Blade Runner Landscaping and Lawn Care Maintenance was stolen at St. Lawrence College around 4 a.m.
The truck was recovered by police around 2:30 p.m. with the arrest of a 23-year-old man on Bartholomew Street. He’s in custody awaiting charges.
“The plow for the truck is still outstanding,” police said. They are asking anyone who sees it to call them.
