Brockville police officer on desk duty after alleged assault

BROCKVILLE – A Brockville police officer has been placed on desk duty after a viral video shows a woman being punched in the face during an arrest.

In a news release Friday, Brockville Police Service Staff Sgt. Andrew Harvie said Const. Mike Boszormeny “has been temporarily re-assigned to administrative duties.”

It was in response to “a matter that was brought to their (BPS’) attention via social media.”

The BPS is conducting an internal review after an apparent cell phone video, posted to the internet, shows a male officer punching a female during an arrest – possibly reacting to being hit by the suspect.

The woman was wanted for a bail violation and was arrested on Tuesday afternoon. The 33-year-old is charged with resisting arrest.