School buses cancelled in Leeds-Grenville

BROCKVILLE – With a winter storm hitting parts of the region, school buses are cancelled today (Thursday) across Leeds-Grenville.

Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario cancelled all buses serving Upper Canada District School Board and Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario schools.

The schools remain open for those who can get to school.

A winter storm is hitting Eastern Ontario with 5-10 centimeters (2-4 inches) of snow and blowing snow expected today.

This is fifth time this school year that buses have been cancelled due to the weather.

The French transportation consortium cancelled school buses for Brockville, Merrickville and Kemptville.