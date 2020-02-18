Lyn man victim in Highway 401 ramp crash

MALLORYTOWN – A Lyn man has been identified as the victim in a crash on the westbound Highway 401 Monday night.

Leeds County O.P.P. say a passenger vehicle was accelerating on an on-ramp to get on Highway 401 around 6:45 p.m. when it struck the back of a transport truck, parked on the shoulder.

The driver – Brady Scrivener, 27, of Lyn – died at the scene.

The transport truck driver was not injured.

Police had to partially close the highway until just after 1 a.m. this morning (Tuesday).