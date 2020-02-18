Local English Catholic teachers set to strike Feb. 28

KEMPTVILLE – Teachers with the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (CDSBEO) are scheduled to hit the picket line late next week.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) announced that it will begin rotating strikes next week if a deal isn’t reached with the provincial government.

For the CDSBEO, that strike would happen on Friday, Feb. 28.

The strike will be a full withdrawal of service, meaning parents will have to make child care arrangements for that day.

The government announced today (Feb. 18) that it has resumed mediated negotiations with OECTA.

“Students belong in class. My objective has always been to reach deals with our education labour partners – deals that are fair to students, hard-working parents, and our valued teachers and education workers. The government has demonstrated our commitment to reaching a deal by affirming our commitment to maintaining all-day kindergarten, investing in special education needs, and keeping classroom sizes low,” Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in a statement.

Meantime, all four teachers’ unions are planning to strike Friday (Feb. 21) to back contract demands.