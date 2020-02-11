O.P.P. officer charged with sexual assault

SMITHS FALLS, Ont. — An Eastern Ontario O.P.P. officer has been charged in connection to a domestic assault last fall.

O.P.P. East Region announced Tuesday night that the 30-year-old officer is charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of overcoming resistance by choking.

The name of the officer, who has spent four years on the force at a detachment in Eastern Ontario, was not released in order to protect the identity of the victim, police said.

The force’s professional standards section started an investigation in October 2019 after receiving a complaint.

The officer has been suspended with pay as set out in rules under the Police Services Act.

He was released and has an upcoming court date.