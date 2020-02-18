Grant awarded for Iroquois waterfront trail

IROQUOIS – A two kilometer section of waterfront trail in South Dundas will be repaired and widened this year.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation awarded a $150,000 grant to complete the stretch of the Iroquois Waterfront Parkway, the Municipality of South Dundas announced Tuesday.

The money was part of OTF’s 2019-2020 fiscal year.

South Dundas Mayor Steven Byvelds says the grant has a “significant impact” on residents and visitors looking to participate in an active lifestyle.