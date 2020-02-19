GUILTY: Youth convicted in death of Damian Sobieraj

BROCKVILLE – A city girl, charged in September 2018 in the death of 33-year-old Damian Sobieraj at Brockville’s Hardy Park, has been found guilty on all counts.

The 16-year-old girl, whose identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was originally charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death, obstructing police and assault. She was 14 years old at the time the charges were laid by Brockville police.

Today’s conviction involved a charge of uttering threats related to the girl threatening two youths and chasing them out of the park earlier on that fateful night.

Sobieraj died Sept. 13, 2018 after he was in a confrontation with a group of youths while walking his dog in Hardy Park.

Court heard during the trial that the girl pushed him into the St. Lawrence River, where he drowned.

Judge Kimberly Moore delivered her verdict late Wednesday afternoon in a Brockville courtroom.

Moore’s verdict followed a roughly nine-day trial, which started in early November 2019 and ended in mid-January 2020.

A court appearance will take place next month to set a date for sentencing and to get a progress report on the status of a psychological assessment for the girl.

The maximum sentence for a youth convicted of manslaughter with no criminal record is three years.