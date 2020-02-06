School buses cancelled in Leeds-Grenville

BROCKVILLE – It’s a snow day for students who take the school bus in Leeds-Grenville.

School buses across the district for Upper Canada District School Board and Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario schools have been cancelled.

The schools remain open (with the exception of UCDSB schools for K-8 that are closed for labour action) for those who can get to school.

Environment Canada has a snowfall warning in effect for Leeds-Grenville with at least 15 centimeters of snow (6 inches) expected in the next 12 hours and 20-25 centimeters (8-10 inches) of snow by Friday night.

This is the third time this school year that buses have been cancelled.

The French transportation consortium cancelled school buses for Brockville, Merrickville and Kemptville.