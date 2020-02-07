School buses cancelled Friday in Leeds-Grenville

BROCKVILLE – For a second day in a row, school buses are cancelled across Leeds-Grenville.

Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario cancelled all buses serving Upper Canada District School Board and Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario schools.

The schools remain open for those who can get to school.

A winter storm warning continues Friday with another 15 centimeters (6 inches) of snow possible, leading to an overall dumping of 25 to 35 centimeters (10 to 14 inches) by tonight.

This is fourth time this school year that buses have been cancelled.

The French transportation consortium cancelled school buses for Brockville, Merrickville and Kemptville.