Police cruiser damaged in Brockville chase
BROCKVILLE – A Brockville Police Service cruiser was damaged early Saturday morning after a high speed chase in the city.
City police say they tried to stop a black Dodge Durango on Parkedale Avenue around 1 a.m. after officers say the vehicle “had been cruising around closed stores in the area.”
A cruiser sustained minor damage before the vehicle took off on the Highway 401 eastbound on-ramp.
Leeds County O.P.P. picked up the chase but then called it off for safety reasons.
An investigation is ongoing and the driver hasn’t been identified.
