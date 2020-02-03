Police cruiser damaged in Brockville chase

BROCKVILLE – A Brockville Police Service cruiser was damaged early Saturday morning after a high speed chase in the city.

City police say they tried to stop a black Dodge Durango on Parkedale Avenue around 1 a.m. after officers say the vehicle “had been cruising around closed stores in the area.”

A cruiser sustained minor damage before the vehicle took off on the Highway 401 eastbound on-ramp.

Leeds County O.P.P. picked up the chase but then called it off for safety reasons.

An investigation is ongoing and the driver hasn’t been identified.