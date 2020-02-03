Iroquois beach building sprayed with graffiti

IROQUOIS – Provincial police are looking for the culprit or culprits who spray painted the building at Iroquois beach sometime on Friday night.

SD&G O.P.P. were called about the graffiti on the beach building off Elizabeth Drive just before 9 p.m. Friday (Jan. 31).

Police believe the damage happened in the hours before it was discovered.

Anyone with information should call O.P.P. at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.