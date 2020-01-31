Police nab suspected drunk trucker on Highway 15

ELGIN – A driver has had their licence suspended for three days after police stopped an erratically driven transport truck on Highway 15.

It happened Thursday night after Leeds County O.P.P. stopped the vehicle for speeding in Rideau Lakes Township.

An officer suspected the driver had been drinking and “an approved screen device was used by officers.”

The truck driver received an immediate three day licence suspension. Const. Erin Cranton told Brockville Newswatch the accused “had a number registered but it did not exceed over .80.”

The 49-year-old trucker from the Marmora area also has a court date – charged with speeding and driving a vehicle in contravention of conditions.

The O.P.P. remind all drivers that there is a zero alcohol and drug rule for all commercial drivers.