Person hurt in Lyn area home invasion

LYN – A homeowner in his 60s has been seriously injured in a home invasion, northwest of Brockville.

Leeds County O.P.P. say unknown suspects got into the homeowner’s place on County Road 46 yesterday morning (Jan. 28) and assaulted them before taking off in a vehicle.

“It is possible that the suspects sustained injuries as well,” police said.

The victim was treated at Kingston General Hospital for serious injuries.

A forensics team and the local crime unit and working the case. They are asking anyone who may have seen something around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday to call them.