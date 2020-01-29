Brockville area health agencies monitor coronavirus

BROCKVILLE – Local health agencies say they are keeping a close eye on the Wuhan novel coronavirus.

There have been three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ontario. In China, the number of confirmed cases is topping 6,000 – eclipsing the SARS outbreak of 2002. The death toll there is 132.

The Brockville General Hospital says it has always had “stringent screening processes” in place but those are being “reinforced,” such as making sure anybody with a cough or shortness of breath is wearing a mask and washing their hands.

Hospital CEO Nick Vlacholias says they are receive regular updates from the local health unit.

“BGH is conducting business as usual,” he said.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit say its communicable diseases team is in regular contact with local hospitals, nurses and doctors, to relay measures to detect and test for Wuhan novel coronavirus.

“Daily updates are being held internally to manage the situation and teleconferences with health care agencies will continue weekly,” the health unit said.