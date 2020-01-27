‘We are certain someone has information’

BROCKVILLE – The O.P.P.’s criminal investigations branch is now involved in the case of a Brockville man, missing for two years.

Josh Hawkins vanished on Jan. 28, 2018 after he left the Brockville General Hospital. He was 29 years old at the time.

He was last seen a bit later that night around Hamilton Street near the railway tracks.

Hawkins is roughly 6-foot-1 inches tall, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he has several tattoos, including a red heart on his right arm.

“We are certain that someone has information which could help us locate Josh and are appealing to them to come forward,” O.P.P. Insp. Brad Robson said.

In February 2018, the Brockville Police Service urgently wanted to speak to someone who called the 911 dispatch center shortly after Hawkins’ disappearance. The caller said he saw Hawkins get into a pickup truck at the McDonald’s on Parkedale Avenue.

City police never said whether they were able to find or speak to that caller.

The O.P.P. tip line is 1-855-835-5677.