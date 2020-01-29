Ice damage possible along St. Lawrence shoreline: CRCA

KINGSTON, Ont. – One of the region’s conservation authorities says the likelihood of ice damage along the St. Lawrence River will be higher throughout the rest of winter.

The Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority extended its water safety statement today (Jan. 29) that has been in place since Dec. 5, 2019.

Water levels on Lake Ontario are still 0.5 meters above average for this time of year despite an unprecedented amount of water being dumped out of the river at the Moses-Saunders Dam in Cornwall.

The CRCA says with a very rainy January – “one of the rainiest on record” – the record water levels are expected to continue.

Residents along the shoreline are urged to pay attention to wind and wave forecasts, which could cause flooding and erosion.

The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board says Lake Ontario water levels will “remain near seasonal highs for at least the next several weeks.”

If it continues to be wet, the board believes there’s a good possibility we will see the high water levels in spring that we saw last year and in 2017.