Project Daytona: 12 people facing 81 drug-related charges

OTTAWA – Four men from Smiths Falls and one man from Perth are among a dozen people arrested and charged as part of a large scale O.P.P. drug investigation.

Officers executed two search warrants last Wednesday (Jan. 22) in Stoney Creek and Burlington and then another six warrants the next day for places in Ottawa, Carleton Place, Smiths Falls, Perth and Gatineau, Que.

If was part of a nine month investigation by the O.P.P. Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, dubbed Project Daytona, which targeted high level suppliers who provide product to street-level dealers.

In all, police seized 8.5 kilograms of cocaine, 9 kilograms of meth, 4 kilos of ecstasy, more than 100 pounds of cannabis, 8.5 kilos of cannabis concentrate and $30,000 in cash.

Those facing drug-related charges include four men from Smiths Falls – Joshua Belfiori, Jamie Crowder, Clarence Mulrooney and Matthew Purcell – as well as Trevor Hands of Perth.