Truck driver killed on Highway 401 near Brockville; struck by another truck

BROCKVILLE – A truck driver from Quebec is dead after he and his broken-down truck were hit by another big rig in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Brockville, police said Friday.

Leeds County O.P.P. say one of their officers was on the way to the disabled vehicle around 6:30 p.m., which was partially in the live lane of traffic, when they witnessed another truck strike the back of the stopped truck.

Police say the driver was out of his vehicle at the time and was also struck.

“Officers provided life saving measures until EMS arrived, however Bernard Perreault, 55, of Frampton, Que. was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the O.P.P. said.

Miladinko Majstorovic, 63, of Toronto is charged with careless driving causing death and will appear in a Brockville court to answer to the charge.

“It is the responsibility of every driver to direct their entire attention to the road and surrounding areas,” Leeds County O.P.P. Acting Staff Sgt. Brian Jones said. “One moment of being inattentive can put you at risk of becoming involved in a collision.”

The eastbound Highway 401 was closed between County Road 2 and Stewart Boulevard from approximately 12 hours.