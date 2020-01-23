Fatal Highway 401 crash near Brockville

BROCKVILLE – At least one person is dead after a collision Thursday night involving two transport trucks on Highway 401 near Brockville.

Provincial police say the eastbound lanes of the highway are closed.

The O.P.P. tweeted that the eastbound side of the highway was closed just before 7 p.m. (Jan. 23) between County Road 2 and Stewart Boulevard and would be “for some time.”

Westbound lanes are unaffected.

#LeedsOPP investigating fatal collision in the #Brockville area involving two transports. Expect eb #Hwy401 to be closed for some time. Please follow marked EDR (detour) routes. No additional info at this time. @OPP_COMM_ER ^bd https://t.co/lencqZMhHo — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) January 24, 2020

401 Eastbound is closed at Long Beach due to accident. Traffic being routed on the EDR along King Street. Patience will be needed downtown tonight. #XBR — City of Brockville (@BrockvilleON) January 24, 2020

Detours are in place.