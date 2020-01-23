Fatal Highway 401 crash near Brockville

BROCKVILLE – At least one person is dead after a collision Thursday night involving two transport trucks on Highway 401 near Brockville.

Provincial police say the eastbound lanes of the highway are closed.

The O.P.P. tweeted that the eastbound side of the highway was closed just before 7 p.m. (Jan. 23) between County Road 2 and Stewart Boulevard and would be “for some time.”

Westbound lanes are unaffected.

Detours are in place.

